LOOK: Big-Name Quarterbacks, Including One Rookie, Highlight NFL’s Top Ten Best-Selling Jerseys in 2022

There are some very familiar names on the NFL’s top-selling jerseys list. And then there is a rookie who is currently his team’s third-string quarterback.

The NFL posted a list of the top ten best-selling jerseys so far in 2022, and new Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson tops the list. Wilson was traded to the Mile High City from his longtime team – the Seattle Seahawks – in March for three players and five draft picks.

After Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Las Vegas’ Davante Adams at No. 2 and 3, it is Pittsburgh first-round draft pick – Kenny Pickett – at No. 4. Shockingly, the new Steeler is ahead of five star quarterbacks on the list.

Pickett was the only quarterback taken in the first round of the 2022 Draft. Although his status of starting this season is up in the air, he is likely the heir apparent to future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger in the Steel City.

Other than the new Raider (Adams) and Los Angeles wide receiver Cooper Kupp at No. 7, the rest of the top-10 is quarterbacks. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady is at No. 5, followed by New England’s Mac Jones.

Three young quarterback studs round out the list of the NFL’s top-selling jerseys thus far, with Los Angeles’ Justin Herbert, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow at No. 8, 9 and 10, respectively.

NFL’s Best-Selling Jerseys Mostly Stars

Notably, there are no defensive players on the NFL’s top-10 jerseys list right now. No T.J. Watt, Aaron Donald or Micah Parsons.

In March, the NFL Players Association released a top-50 list of the best-selling players –in terms of jerseys and other officially-licensed products – from the past calendar year.

Brady led the way, with Mahomes, Allen, Burrow and Jones rounding out the top-five. Dallas’ Dak Prescott, San Francisco’s George Kittle and Chicago’s Justin Fields were next at No. 6, 7 and 8. As for defensive players, Watt came in at No. 12, while Donald posted at No. 14 and the 49ers’ Nick Bosa grabbed the 23rd spot.