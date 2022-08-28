Big Sky Conference Trolls Nebraska Following Brutal Loss to Northwestern

Things are not exactly looking up for the Nebraska Cornhuskers and head coach Scott Frost.

The start of the 2022 season was meant to be a restart of sorts for the once prestigious program. It was anything but, as luck was not on their side across the pond in Ireland. A two-possession lead in the second half was quickly undone as Northwestern rallied back to defeat Nebraska, 31-28. The numbers to describe Nebraska’s futility under Frost are quite startling.

The Cornhuskers have now dropped seven games in a row dating back to last season. All losses came by single digits. That makes them the first major college team in the AP Poll Era, which goes back to 1936, to drop seven consecutive games by one score or less. Twitter, as you could imagine, was ruthless in its assessment of Frost’s program.

But without a doubt, the Big Sky Conference had the best roast of ’em all. It all began when a Twitter user chimed in and joked that Nebraska would be stepping down from the Big Ten to the Big Sky Conference in the near future. Would they even be accepted is the question, and then let’s just say the short answer is no.

“Nah we good,” the Big Sky Conference tweeted.

Nah we good https://t.co/bmsI7YKipJ — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) August 27, 2022

Nebraska Folds in Second Half of Loss to Northwestern

At one point during Saturday’s tilt, it looked like Nebraska had made progress this past offseason. Casey Thompson, the Texas transfer quarterback, looked the part early on. He guided Nebraska to a 28-17 lead, helped by a crazy 58-yard completion to receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda in the third quarter.

Lol Casey Thompson. My goodness pic.twitter.com/QP5UfCrTSp — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) August 27, 2022

Thompson quickly unraveled, finishing 6-of-15 for 43 yards and two interceptions after the completion. Nebraska’s offense would finish its day with six consecutive scoreless drives.

After the game, Frost appeared to shift the blame to his offensive coaching staff.

“I think we’re gonna learn as an offensive staff that you have to be a little creative in this league,” Frost said.