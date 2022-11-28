Big Ten Announces Michigan State’s Punishments for Michigan Tunnel Brawl

The Big Ten has announced punishments for Michigan State’s athletic department and Spartans football players for their role in a brawl that unfolded in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium in late October. The incident unfolded following the rivalry game in Ann Arbor.

Per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the Big Ten slapped Michigan State with a $100,000 fine. Additionally, cornerback Khary Crump has been suspended for eight games during the 2023 season, for allegedly swinging his helmet at a Michigan player.

Michigan State’s self-imposed punishments on other players involved was accepted by the Big Ten.

Michigan reprimanded for failing to protect personnel of both home and visiting teams when entering and leaving playing arenas. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 28, 2022

Several videos taken inside the tunnel at Michigan Stadium showed an intense fight unfolding after the rivalry game. An ABC camera placed in the tunnel picked up more of the incident, leading to significant punishments for the Spartans.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh was furious about the situation, saying criminal charges were likely to come as a result of the brawl.

Auerbach also reported that the Big Ten “reprimanded” Michigan for not keeping players on both teams safe. It doesn’t appear anyone from Michigan will face any punishment.

Multiple Michigan State Players Hit with Assault Charges

The Big Ten’s punishment for Michigan State comes just a few days after criminal charges were filed against Spartan football players. In total, seven players face assault charges.

Khary Crump faces felonious assault and Jacolby Windmon faces assault and battery charges. Five other Michigan State football players have been charged with aggravated assault.

A statement was released when the charges were filed.

“All charges are merely allegations. Those charged are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty,” the statement says.

“We understand and appreciate the widespread interest in this matter. Consistent with the Michigan Rules of Professional Conduct, however, we cannot and do not engage in pretrial publicity around pending cases.”