WATCH: Bill Belichick Hilariously Shuns Rookie Who Attempts to Present Head Coach with Game Ball

Some breaking news to report out of the NFL: Bill Belichick is a no-nonsense guy. OK, maybe that’s not exactly an earth-shattering discovery, but if you thought the New England Patriots head coach was loosening up — you’re wrong.

Belichick’s winning-is-all-that-matters attitude was at the forefront on Sunday when the Patriots battled the Cleveland Browns. And, unfortunately, one New England rookie learned what it’s like to try and disrupt his coach’s train of thought.

Brenden Schooler, a rookie safety out of Texas, recovered a muffed punt during the Patriots’ 38-15 win over the Browns. Immediately after, he attempted to present Belichick with the football.

That … did not go well for the rookie. Belichick had the “what the hell am I going to do with this” look. Another staffer then took the football and guided Schooler away from the head coach.

the rookie recovered a muffed punt and presented the ball to Bill Belichick 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/S4wTdTZ6AI — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 16, 2022

Yep, that’s typical Belichick!

Schooler might’ve been trying to present the ball to Belichick in honor of the head coach tying George Halas as the second all-time wins leader among NFL head coaches. Or it might’ve been a token of gratitude from the rookie to his head coach.

Either way, Belichick clearly had no interest in the football — at least in that moment. The rookie learned a tough lesson but NFL fans got a pretty good laugh out of it.

Bill Belichick Climbs the NFL Wins Ladder

Sunday’s 38-15 win for the Patriots marked a significant milestone for Belichick. With the victory, he’s now compiled 324 career wins as a head coach, tying him for second-most all-time in the NFL, along with George Halas.

Fittingly, Belichick could pass Halas on that list next Monday night when the Patriots play the Chicago Bears. Halas won all of his NFL games while coaching the “Monsters of the Midway.”

Belichick still has a little ways to go before catching all-time wins leader Don Shula, who amassed 347 in his career.

During his NFL coaching career, Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl winner and has won three Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year awards.