Bill Cowher Rips Pittsburgh for Mishandling Kenny Pickett: Steelers Fans Weigh In

Pittsburgh Steelers fans might want Bill Cowher back on the sidelines. His comments about Kenny Pickett — and how the organization is mishandling the rookie quarterback — are quite popular.

Cowher sounded off on Sunday after the Steelers lost a 35-13 game to the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly recorded six sacks on Pickett, and the rookie quarterback also fumbled twice and threw an interception.

“You’re transitioning to a new quarterback, OK. And right now, I get worried about his confidence,” Cowher said. “I’ve seen this happen to other quarterbacks — take the ball out of his hands. Don’t ask him to do as much as you’re asking him to do.

“You’re 2-6. Understand it’s a period of transition. What’s in the best interest to develop this quarterback, who’s your quarterback of the future, without destroying his confidence?”

Steelers fans were thrilled to hear their former head coach speak up.

“I miss him,” one fan on social media wrote.

Another Steelers fan chimed in, “Bring this man back, and (get) rid of (Mike) Tomlin please.”

“He’s right. Steelers are overusing him at this point. It could very well destroy his confidence,” yet another Twitter user wrote.

Steelers fans have been frustrated with the offense through the first eight games of the season. Hearing Cowher rip into the coaching staff on Sunday was like music to their ears.

Bill Cowher Knows What He’s Talking About

Many fans might not put much stock into what an NFL analyst says. But for Steelers fans, Bill Cowher’s words on Kenny Pickett pack a much more powerful punch. After all, the Hall of Fame coach has been there before.

Cowher coached the Steelers from 1992-2006. He guided Pittsburgh to two Super Bowl appearances, including a victory in Super Bowl XL. Cowher posted a career record of 161-99-1 (including playoffs) during his 15 seasons.

As a coach, Cowher is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Pittsburgh Pro Football Hall of Fame and Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor.

So, yeah, when Cowher talks, Steelers fans listen.