Bill Walton Crushes Fellow ESPN Employee On-Air

ESPN commentator Bill Walton is always going to speak his mind. During Saturday’s game between Utah and Arizona State, he once again drew attention for comments he made about Joe Lunardi.

Walton called Lunardi a “troll,” criticizing him for the lack of Pac-12 team’s included in his NCAA Tournament projections.

“Joe Lunardi is a troll who has no respect or consideration for the conference of champions,” Walton said.

Bill Walton just absolutely bodied Joe Lunardi. pic.twitter.com/HvJipTLyB5 — David Blattman (@davidblattman) February 17, 2023

Lunardi has just two Pac-12 teams, Arizona and UCLA, in his latest bracketology predictions. That is the fewest of any of the major conferences and less than the Big East and Mountain West.

It’s worth noting that Lunardi has Oregon and USC among his “first four out,” so that number could change come March. However, as things currently stand, the Pac-12’s two bids are on par with the AAC and WCC.

Saturday’s game between Arizona State and Utah was also an opportunity for two Pac-12 bubble teams. The Sun Devils won the contest behind 18 points and four blocks from Warren Washington to improve to 19-9 (10-7 Pac-12). It will be interesting to see whether that performance moves them up in Lunardi’s eyes.

The Pac-12 has seen its NCAA Tournament bids decline in recent seasons. After getting five teams in the 2021 tournament, they saw just three make it last season. Both Arizona and UCLA advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, while USC suffered a first-round loss.

Bill Walton joined ESPN’s Pac-12 coverage as a game analyst in 2012. A former standout at UCLA under John Wooden, he helped the Bruins to three national championships. He was also a part of the famous 88-game win streak, which still stands as the longest winning streak in the history of men’s college basketball.

Given Walton’s connection to the Pac-12, him sticking up for the conference isn’t surprising. The NCAA Selection Show is set for March 12, so the Pac-12 bubble teams will hope to improve their chances before then.