Bills Athletic Trainer Who Saved Life Of Damar Hamlin Receives High Honor From Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State just picked its commencement speaker for the spring of 2023 graduating class — and it’s a true hero of a man. His name: Denny Kellington. Some may not recognize that name initially, but Kellington is an OSU alum and Buffalo Bills trainer who helped save Bills player Damar Hamlin’s life after he went down in the game against Cincinnati back in December.

After such heroic deeds stepping in and performing medical duties to literally save a life, Kellington has been lauded by the nation. Now, he’ll get to impart some of his wisdom on the young and graduating Cowboy minds this spring.

Here was the school’s announcement of Kellington’s return to speak:

“Buffalo Bills athletic trainer Denny Kellington became a household name after his quick actions helped save a life on live television. On May 13, the Oklahoma State University alumnus will return to his alma mater to speak at OSU’s spring commencement.”

Statements from Oklahoma State president and Kellington himself

Oklahoma State President Kayse Shrum added the following statement after announcing Kellington as the commencement speaker:

“At Oklahoma State, the Cowboy Code and a spirit of service are foundational to our culture. When the world was watching, Denny Kellington and the Buffalo Bills medical team responded immediately with lifesaving action. He is the epitome of what it means to be an OSU Cowboy. We are honored to have him come back to his alma mater to share his inspirational story with our graduates.”

Kellington himself was also quoted in the announcement post on the Oklahoma State school website. He explained that he’s honored to be selected as this year’s spring commencement speaker. Of course, he had nothing but kind words to say. Here were his comments:

“I am honored to have the opportunity to address the 2023 graduates at Oklahoma State University and to have the chance to return to my alma mater, where I sat many years ago. And to share my personal and professional journey, is absolutely amazing. Oklahoma State University was a vital part of my journey. I am extremely thankful to have the chance to share how my experiences here impacted my life while encouraging graduates to be active members in their communities and chosen professions.”

Quite the honor for Kellington and well-deserved. Kellington’s homecoming will occur 23 years after his own graduation. As he was a member of the Class of 2000 as a Bachelor of Science. And It’s safe to say he’s making that degree look pretty good. A big welcome back to a true hero and former Cowboy. The spring semester is coming to an end shortly, with Kellington set to give the graduates a send-off.