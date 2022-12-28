Bills’ Backup QB Case Keenum Had a Hilarious Tactic to Get Josh Allen to Slide More

Buffalo Bills backup quarterback Case Keenum entered the 2022 NFL season desperate to see a new Josh Allen.

He wants to see an Allen, who comes in at 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, who slides more when escaping the pocket. At that size, Allen isn’t afraid to lower the shoulder and throw his weight around to opposing defenders. Keenum and the Bills, however, want to avoid seeing the face of the franchise take unnecessary hits.

And so, Keenum made a deal with Allen coming into the season. Recently recounting the story to The Athletic, Keenum revealed it wasn’t a financial one.

“I might have incentivized him a little bit if he would slide during a game,” Keenum said, via CBS Sports. “It was not a monetarily incentivized thing. It was more something that I would do.”

What did Keenum do? Well, Keenum told Allen he would wear nothing but a jockstrap to Buffalo’s walkthrough should the 26-year-old slide to avoid a hit during a game. Allen did just that in Week 3 against the Miami Dolphins, prompting Keenum to follow through with his end of the deal — allegedly.

“Allegedly,” Keenum said. “I may or may not have told him I would wear only a jockstrap to one of our walkthroughs if he slid in a game feet first with nobody around him.”

Allen, however, didn’t confirm the story to be true — or false for that matter.

“Ahhh, phew, trying to jog my memory here,” Allen said. “I can neither confirm nor deny those allegations. I’m sure some of the receivers and the running backs might have something different to say about that, but I don’t really remember that.”

Fellow Bills Players, Coaches Reveal What Truly Happened in Team Walkthrough

In a situation like this, a witness is needed. Cue fullback Reggie Gilliam, who provided the details of what happened in that walkthrough.

“Bare butt cheeks,” Gilliam said.

In addition, quarterbacks coach Joe Brady had his own account of what he saw.

“Exactly how you could picture it,” Brady said. “I don’t know if you want to picture that.”

While the Bills would love to see Allen alter his game, the 2018 first-round pick is still enjoying an MVP-worthy campaign. Allen has thrown for 4,029 yards with 32 touchdowns and 13 interceptions on 63.4% passing. He’s added 746 yards and seven scores on the ground.