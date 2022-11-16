Bills-Browns Could Be Impacted By ‘Potentially Historic’ Snowstorm

If you own Cleveland Browns (3-6) running back Nick Chubb in a fantasy football league, Sharpie him into your starting lineup this week.

The Browns (3-6) travel to play the Buffalo Bills (6-3) in Week 11 this Sunday in what is expected to be the first snow game of the 2022 NFL season. We aren’t talking flurries here, however. Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, is one of the areas to be impacted by a “potentially historic” lake-effect snow event, per Fox Weather. The snow event could result in both teams playing in a foot or two of snow. The heaviest squalls could produce a couple of inches of snow per hour.

On the surface, advantage Browns given the presence of the aforementioned Chubb. Chubb is third in the league with 903 rushing yards and leads all backs with eleven touchdowns. The Bills, meanwhile, are much more reliant on their passing game and quarterback Josh Allen.

What’s interesting to point out, is that Cleveland will be one week removed from sweating it out in near 100-degree sideline temperatures in its 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins (7-3). Now compare that to playing in a tundra in forecasted 28-degree weather. Sound like fun? Outside of Bills fans, who embrace the chilly atmosphere, how could it be?

Bills Looking to Rebound Against Browns After Loss to Vikings

Sunday will be a test for the Bills, who *literally* fumbled away an opportunity at being 7-2 this past Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings (8-1) defeated the Bills, 33-30, in overtime in what might have been the game of the season. Allen, one of the MVP candidates, didn’t resemble one during the second half — again.

Buffalo failed to score a second half touchdown, something they haven’t done since Week 6. Though he racked up 414 total yards, Allen had two costly interceptions. The second came in overtime, an ill-advised throw into the end zone which ended the game. Allen took responsibility after the game for the loss.

“Losing sucks. It sucks this way even more. Horrendous second half,” Allen said, via ESPN. “It comes down to my shoulders and my shoulders only. Making the right decisions, making the right throws. This one’s going to suck, watching it.”