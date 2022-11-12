Bill Fans Breathe Sigh of Relief After Latest Josh Allen Injury Update

Do you feel that strong breeze out of the northeast? That was every single Buffalo Bills fan breathing a sigh of relief after learning the latest on the Josh Allen front.

Saturday afternoon, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on the Buffalo quarterback — and the news was positive.

“Bills QB Josh Allen was limited in practice on Friday, but that appeared to be enough,” Rapoport reported. “He’s set to be on the field.”

#Bills QB Josh Allen was limited in practice on Friday, but that appeared to be enough. He's set to be on the field. https://t.co/fyeG2JDEzc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

Buffalo also did not elevate Matt Barkley from the practice squad. That appeared to be another sign that Allen will take the field this weekend when the Bills play the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bills listed Allen as questionable heading into Sunday’s game. He sustained an elbow injury in last weekend’s loss to the New York Jets — though he didn’t exit the contest.

He missed two practices earlier this week, but it sounds like he’s healthy enough to lead Buffalo’s offense this week.

Buffalo Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Josh Allen News on Social Media

So … the update on Josh Allen’s injury comes with some mixed emotions. Obviously, Buffalo fans are thrilled to learn that the quarterback is capable of playing this weekend. It’s an indication that the elbow situation isn’t as serious as some may have believed.

However, there’s also a sense of concern about the team playing him this weekend. Some think it might be too risky and would like to see him have at least a week off.

“This can only end badly,” one fan wrote on social media.

Another fan chimed in, “So what happens if he damages it further?”

Some fans are ready to see Allen back in action on Sunday.

“That’s my quarterback,” one Buffalo fan said. Another added, “Happy to see him healthy.”

Sunday’s game between Buffalo and Minnesota is one of the biggest of the weekend. The Bills enter the game at 6-2, looking to bounce back after a loss to the Jets. The Vikings haven’t lost a game since Week 2 and are 7-1 on the year.