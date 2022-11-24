Bills Fans Fear Von Miller Has Torn ACL After Getting Carted Off Against Detroit

Outside linebacker Von Miller was supposed to be the final piece of getting the Buffalo Bills to the Super Bowl. But now fans are worried his season may be over.

Athletic trainers took Miller off the field via cart Thursday afternoon during the Bills Thanksgiving game with Detroit. He didn’t return to the game, which Buffalo won 28-25. The Bills social media account confirmed that Miller’s injury was to his knee. But given the way his knee bent, NFL fans could see what the injury was.

A sports medicine doctor tweeted a short slow-motion video clip of the play. “You can see the tibia of Von Miller’s right knee shift forward then back as the knee moves in,” wrote Bruan Sutterer. “That mechanism would suggest ACL injury.”

It should be noted that the Bills did not say whether Miller sprained or tore any ligament or cartilage in his knee. The anterior cruciate ligament is the main stabilizer of the knee.

You can see the tibia of Von Miller's right knee shift forward then back as the knee moves in. That mechanism would suggest ACL injury pic.twitter.com/gSuFcrnBTF — Brian Sutterer MD (@BrianSuttererMD) November 24, 2022

Von Miller Earned MVP of Super Bowl 50

Von Miller has been a vital part of two Super Bowl-winning teams. He was MVP of the Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 victory. And he also was a key defender in the Los Angeles Rams team that beat Cincinnati in February. He signed with Buffalo before the season started.

Nate Geary, the pre-game and halftime host for Bills radio, tweeted: “Von Miller getting carted off. I’ve just never seen a team have this kind of injury luck in such an important year. I’m sick.”

Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, said the injury news might not be as dire as some fans first feared. He tweeted: “The initial diagnosis for Bills star Von Miller is a knee sprain, source said. That would be a good outcome. No one has ruled out a more serious injury, but some hope. He has an MRI and other tests tomorrow to confirm.”

Some Bills fans even started and shared a Twitter prayer circle for Miller, the eight-time Pro Bowler from Texas A&M.

Odell Beckham Jr., Miller’s teammate on the Rams, also called for prayers. “God plz watch over Von Miller!!! Place your hands over him Lord. I ask that it not be anything too serious. I love u brother prayin hard!