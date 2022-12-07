bills-fans-heartbroken-about-unfortunate-von-miller-injury-update

Just as the Buffalo Bills are in the middle of an outstanding season, some bad news hit the franchise. Star pass-rusher Von Miller has played his last game in the 2022 season, per ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

Wednesday, Schefter reported that the NFL star underwent surgery for an ACL tear. He’s now out for the remainder of the year, according to head coach Sean McDermott.

The news comes as the Bills are in the middle of a 9-3 season. Miller’s season ends with 18 tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble.

Bills’ standout pass rusher Von Miller underwent surgery for an ACL tear and is now out for the year, per HC Sean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/We8ILJFsCC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2022

Buffalo fans were upset by the latest development in Miller’s injury status. He’s been a huge piece to the defense’s success during the 2022 campaign.

“Why does God hate the Bills?” one fan asked on Twitter. Another individual muttered a similar sentiment, adding, “The Bills are cursed, man.”

Von Miller Had Been Placed on Injured Reserve

Bills fans had already been pretty upset regarding Von Miller’s status. The pass rusher was placed on injured reserve last week, meaning he’d have to miss at least four games. They thought that was bad.

Now, Miller will miss the remainder of the season, putting some question marks around Buffalo’s defense moving forward. The good news? The Bills still have Josh Allen at quarterback, so anything is possible.

Miller signed a lucrative deal with the Bills in the offseason. The 33-year-old defensive standout inked a six-year, $120 million contract before the start of the 2022 campaign. He says he plans to play out the entirety of the contract.

This is a six-year deal, so I’m looking forward to playing the whole thing,” Miller said, per The Buffalo News in August. “I’m trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady‘s done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So, I just take it one day at a time, and I’m just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I’m a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different.”

Hopefully, Miller will have a full recovery and will be 100% for the 2023 season with the Bills.