LOOK: Bills Fan’s Incredible Act of Kindness Towards Young Dolphins Supporter Goes Viral

In an era when stadium fights and unruly fan gestures steal a majority of the headlines, it’s good to see there’s still some human decency among NFL fans. A great display of that came on Sunday, thanks to one Buffalo Bills fan.

Sunday, the Bills traveled to Miami to play the Dolphins in a battle of undefeated teams. Several members of the “Bills Mafia” made their way to Hard Rock Stadium — but one stood out among the rest.

A Dolphins fan tweeted out that “This kind Bills fan bought the foam hand and td doll for my son. I’d love to find him on here and have dolfan nation thank him!”

The Bills fan and young Dolphins supporter even posed for a picture together. It’s something the sports world absolutely love, with the tweet receiving nearly 70,000 likes.

This kind Bills fan bought the foam hand and td doll for my son. I'd love to find him on here and have dolfan nation thank him ! #FinsUp #MiamiDolphins #hardrockstadium #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/JEgxvyQoMq — Los0531 (@biglos724) September 25, 2022

This is the kind of stuff we love to see across the NFL.

Not only did the young Dolphins fan receive a foam finger and touchdown doll, Miami pulled out an impressive 21-19 victory over the Bills to improve to 3-0 on the year.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey Didn’t Have Much Fun at Hard Rock Stadium

Even in a loss, it appears the Buffalo Bills fan had a great time watching his team at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday. The same cannot be said for offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

In the closing seconds of the game and trailing 21-19, Josh Allen was unable to snap the ball one final time, ending the game and resulting in Buffalo’s first loss. Dorsey’s emotions got the best of him inside the press box — and cameras captured it.

Dorsey slammed down his headset and other objects surrounding him after time expired. It was not his finest moment.

How did Ken Dorsey feel about that ending? pic.twitter.com/sl0mCzjRd2 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 25, 2022

Do you think he was upset with how the game ended?

Sunday’s finish was certainly frustrating for Buffalo (in case you couldn’t tell). But the Bills looked pretty good through the first two games of the season. Every contest is important, but Buffalo will still be a top contender in the AFC, despite the rough ending Sunday.