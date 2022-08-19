Bills Fans Show Massive Support to Dawson Knox with Charity Donation Following Brother’s Tragic Death

Fans of the Buffalo Bills are showing incredible support for tight end Dawson Knox following the tragic passing of his brother, Luke. The Florida International linebacker was 22 years old.

Bills fans showed their support by donating to P.U.N.T., a pediatric cancer organization close to the Knox family. Fans donated $16.88, in honor of both players’ jersey numbers.

Per TMZ Sports, the organization revealed it received nearly $100,000 in donations. That amount came in since Thursday, according to the organization.

@dawson_knox & his family are an incredibly valued and cherished part of our organization. In sorrow, we stand with them at this time of profound loss. We’re overwhelmed with gratitude by the outpouring of support from #BillsMafia for our mission in honor of his brother Luke. pic.twitter.com/N7j2iI6Z7q — P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative (@PUNTpedcancer) August 18, 2022

“Dawson Knox and his family are an incredibly valued and cherished part of our organization,” said P.U.N.T. executive Gwen Mysiak. “They have stood behind our mission with their whole hearts. In sorrow, we stand with them now at this time of profound loss.”

Luke spent four years at Ole Miss before transferring to FIU. Dawson has spent the first four years of his NFL career in Buffalo.

FIU, Bills Release Statement on Luke Knox’s Passing

Luke Knox’s sudden passing game just one month before his 23rd birthday. After the tragic news was reported, both FIU and the Buffalo Bills released statements.

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” the school said in a statement. “Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need.”

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time. We’re right there with him, supporting him and his family,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “Tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him and [it’s] just unfortunate.”