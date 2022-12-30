Bills Ignored Erie County Travel Ban, Drove Home During Blizzard

The Buffalo Bills (12-3) made it home in time for Christmas after defeating the Chicago Bears (3-12), 35-13, on the road in Week 16 Saturday.

To do that, the Bills powered through a blizzard which has claimed the lives of at least 37 people in Buffalo. The team initially flew into Rochester due to a driving ban enacted by Erie County. Once they landed, the Bills requested a police escort to return to their homes in Buffalo.

Their request was denied by Erie County.

With no other option, the Bills drove themselves from Rochester to Buffalo. Erie County, however, was not pleased.

“They were not allowed to travel. They did,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, via the New York Post. “At that time, there was actually heavy snow still. I don’t want anybody to think that Erie County gave preferential treatment to the Bills.

“As much as they’re essential for our mental health when they win, they are not essential workers.”

Bills COO Ron Raccuia is adamant the team did not ask the city for preferential treatment.

“We made sure that we were not diverting any resources needed in any part of our community, whatsoever,” Raccuia said. “We were in constant communication not only with them, as well as other agencies throughout Western New York, from the day we left for Chicago on Thursday until the day we returned. But we did not ask for or receive special treatment. We would not do that.”

Bills Return Home Seeing Effects From Blizzard

The Bills, meanwhile, returned home to find their cars buried in snow.

The Buffalo Bills came back from their game in Chicago to find their cars buried under snow 😳❄️

pic.twitter.com/gtW1t67rQj — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 26, 2022

The Buffalo Bills Foundation, NFL Foundation, and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York have teamed up together to help with blizzard relief efforts. The Buffalo Bills Foundation announced a $100,000 donation to the relief effort, matched by the NFL foundation.

“Difficult situation, difficult circumstances,” head coach Sean McDermott said. “Great to see that money, that contribution going to a good cause and helping the people of Western New York and everyone affected by the storm.”