Bills-Jets Game Comes to Halt After CBS SkyCam Cable Snaps

A serious injury occurred during the New York Jets‘ (6-3) stunning 20-17 victory over the Buffalo Bills (6-2) in Week 9 Sunday.

Not a player, nor a coach. Not even a sideline photographer as we’ve seen many times before. This time, it was the CBS SkyCam’s turn to take a trip into the blue medical tent. The overtop camera suffered a malfunction midway through the third quarter resulting in the game coming to a halt.

SkyCam was immediately ruled questionable to return. The Jets failed to give a reasoning as to why SkyCam went down.

“Skycam (not sure what’s really going on tbh) is questionable to return,” New York’s Twitter account posted.

SkyCam ultimately made a triumphant return and was functioning for the rest of the game. It had a front row seat to the Jets’ victory, which even the most honest New York fan likely did not see coming.

Jets Stun Bills to Improve to 6-3 on Season

The pivotal moment(s) for the Jets came in the fourth quarter with the score knotted up at 17. New York marched down to the Bills’ 18-yard line on the heels of eight consecutive running plays, chewing up the remaining clock. The offense sputtered in the red zone and ultimately settled for a Greg Zuerlein field goal.

Buffalo’s high-powered offense got the ball back, but as was much of the case throughout the game, struggled to make a play when they needed one. Quarterback Josh Allen failed to connect with star receiver Stefon Diggs on 3rd and 21 and then Gabe Davis on the following play looking to extend the game.

Allen finished the game 18-of-34 for 205 yards — held without a TD pass for the first time since Week 17 of last season against the Atlanta Falcons. After the game, Allen put the loss on himself.

“It’s tough to win in this league when you’re playing a good team and your quarterback plays like (crap),” Allen said, via ESPN. “Made some bad decisions tonight. Really cost our team.”