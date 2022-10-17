Bills’ Jordan Poyer Traveled 15 Hours by Van to Play Against the Chiefs

Buffalo Bills (5-1) safety Jordan Poyer was fired up to play in his team’s Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs (4-2) on Sunday.

So much so, that the 2021 All-Pro selection took an unorthodox trip from Buffalo to Kansas City, just to be able to suit up. Poyer, dealing with “resolving pneumothorax,” or a collapsed lung, was not medically cleared to fly. Per ESPN, doctors were not comfortable with the air pressure that comes with flying as Poyer recovers from the injury.

Poyer’s alternative was gathering up his family and hitching a 15-hour ride in a van from Buffalo to Kansas City. And that’s exactly what Poyer did. Poyer made it on time and recorded four tackles while playing 100% of the snaps in the Bills’ 24-20 victory over the Chiefs.

“This is the next one, so it’s good that we got [the win] going into the bye week,” Poyer said. “Gotta get everybody healthy again and come back home against … the Packers.”

Poyer, 31, suffered the injury in the Week 4 victory over the Baltimore Ravens. Listed as a rib injury on Buffalo’s injury report, he was absent from the team’s Week 5 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now facing a bye week, Poyer has a chance to rest up and prepare for the Green Bay Packers (3-3) in Week 8.

“You want to go into a season, you want to go throughout the year, without any bumps and bruises, but that’s going to happen,” Poyer said last week. “Just fighting through ’em, and luckily, we’ve got a great team of trainers here that allow me to get back on the field and perform at my best.”

Josh Allen Goes Beast Mode to Lead Bills to Victory over Chiefs

After Sunday’s contest, Bills quarterback Josh Allen is now “Air Allen.” Down 20-17 with two minutes remaining in the game, Allen and the Bills were driving. Buffalo could have played for a field goal to take the game into overtime, but Allen had other plans. It was a hurdle which sent the NFL world into a frenzy and set up the Bills’ game-winning score.

In the battle of quarterbacks, it was Allen who came out on top — outdueling Patrick Mahomes. He did so in impressive fashion, completing 27-of-40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 32 rushing yards in the win.

Mahomes had some big numbers, too, but had two costly turnovers. The former league MVP totaled 338 passing yards, 21 rushing yards and threw two touchdown passes with two interceptions.