Bills Legend Jim Kelly Makes Plea For Buffalo To Do One Thing to Help Josh Allen

Jim Kelly guided the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances due in part to his Hall of Fame skills under center, but also on the legs of Thurman Thomas out of the backfield.

Josh Allen, the Bills’ physical specimen of a quarterback, is aiming to become the first player since Kelly to lead Buffalo back to the Super Bowl. For that to occur, Kelly says, Buffalo needs to give Allen additional help.

Specifically a running game — the same in which helped Kelly out during the Bills’ run in the 1990s.

"Josh can't do everything by himself."



“Josh can’t do everything by himself,” Kelly recently told Jackson Roberts of News 10 NBC, “and I hope they find a way to get a star running back. But I always thought [Devin] Singletary was pretty good. I just didn’t think we used him enough. But you know what? When you’ve got a guy as good as Josh Allen, you tend to probably get a little greedy and want to use him more than you probably should. But [offensive coordinator] Ken Dorsey’s doing a great job and Josh — I just hope we get that running game going to take some of the pressure off him.”

The Bills leaned heavily on Allen in 2022, with the former first-round pick not only throwing for 4,283 yards and 35 touchdowns, but also recording 762 yards on the ground and a team-leading seven scores. Singletary, as Kelly mentioned, ran for 819 yards on an efficient 4.6 yards per carry, while rookie tailback James Cook ran for 507 yards on 5.7 yards per carry.

Bills Makes Moves to Supplement Josh Allen

Singletary has since moved on, inking a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million with the Houston Texans. Buffalo countered by signing former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris to a one-year, $1.77 million deal. Bills head coach Sean McDermott expressed his excitement for Harris at the NFL Owners Meetings in Phoenix this past week.

“The biggest thing is the speed element,” McDermott said. “We felt like we needed a slightly bigger back, but not a 250-pound cloud of dust type of guy. So to find a player with some size, with some power, but also has the speed element to go along with it, I think that’s hard to defend. Not only can you run inside, but you can get to the edge from time to time. An 8-yard run can go to 18 or 80. That element is dangerous and can put a little bit of fear into defensive coordinators.”