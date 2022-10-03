Bills Mafia Makes Incredible Donation to Tua Tagovailoa Foundation After Scary Injury

Bills Mafia might be one of the rowdiest fan bases in the NFL, but it’s also a group that shows a ton of compassion. Another great example surfaced this weekend, when donations poured in to Tua Tagovailoa’s charity following his injury against Cincinnati.

Tagovailoa suffered what appeared to be a head injury in the Miami Dolphins’ 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. The quarterback and head coach Mike McDaniel attributed Tagovailoa’s departure to a “back injury,” but not many bought the statements.

Miami’s staff was blasted Thursday, when Tagovailoa was slammed to the ground in the team’s loss to Cincinnati. The quarterback was carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital for a head-related injury.

Following Thursday Night Football, several members of Bills Mafia jumped in to show support for the quarterback. The Tua Foundation received more than 1,000 donations, per OutKick.

A group known as “Bills Mafia Babes” kickstarted the donation process after seeing the injury.

“At that point, when you see something like that, it’s time to drop the game colors,” organization president Kristen Kimmick told WGRZ. “We’re fans of another human being that is out there for entertainment, and that’s really the reason why we felt like we needed to do something here.”

Bills Mafia Member’s Kind Gesture Goes Viral

Before Bills Mafia started making donations to Tua Tagovailoa’s foundation, another moment went viral. During the Week 3 game between the Bills and Dolphins, one fan showed a random act of kindness.

A Buffalo fan at Hard Rock Stadium reached into his wallet and purchased a young Miami supporter a foam finger and a touchdown doll. The child’s parent posted a photo of the two together, which then received a lot of social media attention.

The post received nearly 84,000 likes.

This kind Bills fan bought the foam hand and td doll for my son. I'd love to find him on here and have dolfan nation thank him ! #FinsUp #MiamiDolphins #hardrockstadium #billsmafia pic.twitter.com/JEgxvyQoMq — Los0531 (@biglos724) September 25, 2022

Moments like these are reasons we love sports. Although there’s a lot of passion among fan bases across the country, there’s also a lot of kindness.

Bills Mafia might embrace that more than any other fan base in the NFL.