‘Bills Mafia’ Saves the Day for Von Miller Over Toilet Paper Issue

When nature comes calling, Von Miller won’t have to worry about dealing with dorm-style toilet paper any longer. Buffalo Bills fans want to make sure the star linebacker is comfortable in, quite literally, every phase of his life.

Miller is going through some new experiences at St. John Fisher University as the Bills prepare for the upcoming season. And when he made a comment about the “toilet paper being different” during his stay on campus, plenty of fans heard his call.

“I just said like, ‘Hey, the toilet paper’s different,’ and like, boom, like boxes on boxes on boxes of toilet paper and wipes and stuff,” Miller said, per ESPN. “Everybody’s just trying to make my stay here a whole lot easier, man. I just want to say publicly, man, I appreciate all of you guys and I’m grateful.”

It probably helps that Miller, who signed a six-year deal with Buffalo, is a two-time Super Bowl winner and eight-time NFL Pro Bowl selection. “Bills Mafia” doesn’t want anything disrupting the linebacker’s performance on the field.

Even if it means sending boxes upon boxes of toilet paper to his room.

“The first one was like a four-pack, and then there was another eight-pack like the next day, then there was some wipes came in the mail from some Bills fans and it was plant-based and it’s just every day, it’s like toilet paper everywhere,” Miller said. “So, I appreciate these guys. … That just shows the power of Bills Mafia and the kind of fan base that we have.”

When it comes to No. 2, Buffalo fans are clearly No. 1!

Von Miller Plans to Fulfill Entire Contract with Buffalo Bills

Even before Von Miller saw the support from Bills fans regarding his bathroom situation, the linebacker planned to fulfill the entirety of his six-year contract in Buffalo. Now, he has to feel even more comfortable about that comment.

Miller, 33, signed a six-year deal worth $120 million to play for the Bills. At the end of his contract, the eight-time Pro Bowl selection will be nearing the age of 40. But the linebacker doesn’t have concerns about the length of the contract or his age.

“Of course, I’m getting older. But I don’t feel 33 at all,” Miller said, per The Buffalo News. “The main thing is I don’t look 33 at all. When I’m running out here with the guys, I make it a point to show to my teammates and earn their trust that hey, I’m 33 years old but I can run with you. I can run with anybody and I’m healthy and I take care of my body.”

Though this is Miller’s first year in Buffalo, he’s an 11-year NFL veteran. He spent the first 10 seasons with the Denver Broncos before landing with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 campaign.

Miller claimed his second Super Bowl ring with the Rams last year.