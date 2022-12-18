Bills Mafia Throw Snowballs Into End Zone During Dolphins Drive, NFL World Sounds Off

Beating Buffalo on the road in a cold, snowy atmosphere was going to be a difficult task for Miami from the start. You know what makes that even tougher? When members of Bills Mafia are launching snowballs onto the field … during the game!

With the Dolphins deep in Bills territory in the second quarter, fans started showering Miami’s receivers with snowballs during the play. It was undoubtedly a distraction for Miami, which had to settle for a field goal on the drive.

It’s one of the wildest things you’ll see in the NFL. Below is one of multiple clips, and the snowballs are pretty visible in the shot.

Buffalo fans raining snowballs during play, someone even hit the camera guy pic.twitter.com/MQxj95rrPx — CJ Fogler AKA Perc70 #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) December 18, 2022

We know Bills Mafia is a passionate fanbase, but this might be going a little too far. Social media had several thoughts on the crazy situation at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night.

“Love it, this is home field advantage,” one NFL fan said. Another asked, “Never thought I had to ask this, but is it a penalty if it hits a player during the play?”

It’s one of the wildest moments of the 2022 season. How appropriate that it happens in Buffalo during a “snow” game.

