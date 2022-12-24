Bills Might be Stranded in Chicago Due to Record Awful Weather

The Bills might be sticking around Chicago a little longer than expected. Due to an airport closure in Buffalo, the team could be stranded in the Windy City through Christmas Day.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Buffalo’s airport is closed until 11 a.m. on Monday. That makes travel plans for the Bills much more difficult as they try to leave the Windy City following the Christmas Eve clash with the Bears.

Buffalo and Chicago kicked off a 12 p.m. CT on Saturday. It is one of 10 NFL games scheduled for Christmas Eve.

Buffalo’s airport is now scheduled to be closed until 11 am Monday, and so the Bills will have to work through their travel options to home from Chicago during and after today’s game vs. the Bears. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 24, 2022

The severe cold and winter storms over the past few days have caused travel problems for many across the country. Plus, other NFL teams have been forced to make some changes to their schedules.

On Saturday, Nashville Mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to push back their game against the Houston Texans one hour because of rolling blackouts throughout the city. That game kicked off at 1 p.m. CT instead of noon.

Will the Bills be home for Christmas? Or will they be like Kevin McCallister and stranded in Chicago?

Seattle Seahawks Unfazed by Winter Weather

Let’s be honest, most of us have complained about the massive snowfall or extreme cold this holiday season. But if there’s one group that’s taking it in stride, it’s the Seattle Seahawks.

Before Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple players “warmed-up” without shirts on. Maybe that’s not too uncommon throughout the season, but it’s not typically seen when temperatures are at -6.

Still, the team went through warm-ups without shirts, clearly trying to intimidate Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. You can see video the receivers going through pre-game drills here.

After seeing the video, we’ll let you be the judge of our only question: Are the Seahawks the toughest team in the NFL? Or are they the dumbest?