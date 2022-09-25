Bills OC Goes Absolutely Ballistic in Final Moments of Loss to Dolphins: WATCH

Buffalo Bills fans might be unhappy with how Sunday’s game ended against the Miami Dolphins, but their reactions probably pale in comparison to how Ken Dorsey felt. The team’s offensive coordinator went ballistic after the offense was unable to get a final play off, falling 21-19.

The Bills trailed 21-19 with 1:33 to play in the fourth quarter and hoped to put together a game-winning drive in Miami. While Josh Allen was able to move the offense down the field, an offensive holding penalty halted momentum and put Buffalo in a tough spot with just 22 seconds to play.

Allen completed a 12-yard pass to Isaiah McKenzie but that proved to be the final play of the game. Buffalo couldn’t get another snap off, and dropped their first game of the NFL season.

A camera in the press box aimed at Dorsey showed the offensive coordinator’s reaction to the situation. Needless to say, he wasn’t happy.

How did Ken Dorsey feel about that ending? pic.twitter.com/sl0mCzjRd2 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) September 25, 2022

Ken Dorsey might need a new headset before Buffalo’s Week 4 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bills-Dolphins One of Several Great NFL Finishes

Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins was an incredibly entertaining contest. But that was really par for the course during the third week of the NFL season.

This weekend’s “Witching Hour” was absolutely insane, with so many great games coming down to the wire.

Five of the nine games in the noon CT time slot were decided by four points or less. The results from that first time slot in Week 3:

Fans had trouble picking the right game to watch during this week’s “Witching Hour.” Some couldn’t contain their excitement. Others attempted to watch them all. Almost everyone tuned into the NFL Sunday was exhausted afterwards.

It’s still early in the season, but Week 3 has been one of the wildest Sundays of the year thus far.