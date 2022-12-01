Bills Place Von Miller on Injured Reserve, Fans Mourn Major Loss

Tough news for the Buffalo Bills who will play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Von Miller is on the injury reserve. One of the top defensive stars in the NFL will be sidelined for multiple weeks. While the team hopes that he will return before the end of the season, fans are not feeling great about the news.

This game is a must-win for the Bills. They don’t want to pick up a loss to the Pats. That is going to be a little bit harder to prevent while Von Miller sits on the sideline.

Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN broke the news on Twitter.

The Bills are placing Von Miller on injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games. The team’s hope is that he will be able to return this season. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) December 1, 2022

So far this season, Miller has 18 tackles. Eight of those tackles are sacks with one forced fumble on the year as well. The former second-overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft might be 33 years old, but he is still producing for his team when he’s on the field.

Fans Have Mixed Emotions About Von Miller News

On Twitter, Buffalo fans had to process the news in real time. Hearing that Von Miller was going to be out just hours before the prime-time game was too much for some. It feels like the Pats are the thorn in their side that just never goes away, even when Tom Brady is in Tampa.

One Bills fan found themselves talking with a Patriots account about how the game is going to go. It could be bad news for Buffalo.

“Naw, it’ll be good either way for you guys. Us on the other hand yikes. The sky may fall with our Von Miller news, and a loss.”

Other fans are deciding to accept this in stride and try to take it on the chin. You can always look ahead, reflect on the positives, and not get bogged down. There are always those that see the glass as half full instead of half empty.

“I hope [Von Miller] makes a speedy recovery and this doesn’t change the fact that the [Bills] are still a legit problem to the entire [NFL],” a fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, fans of other teams are set to make Buffalo fans miserable. If you have to deal with that annoying Bills fan at work each and every day, it isn’t hard to act like this Miami fan. Fins Up, they were the ones who broke the Von Miller news to their BillsMafia coworker.

“Bills fans just came into my work and I told him Von Miller got put on IR I just ruined his whole day. Whoops.”

Without Von Miller, Buffalo is going to have to battle New England on Thursday Night Football. This is going to be a tough game with a missing star on defense.