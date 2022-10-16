Bills QB Josh Allen Hurdles Defender on Game-Winning Drive Against Chiefs, NFL World Sounds Off

Josh Allen called game. In the closing minutes of Sunday’s premier matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs, the high-profile quarterback used his legs to lead his team to victory. An incredible hurdle on the final drive sent the NFL world into a frenzy.

Out of the two-minute warning, Allen faked a handoff and ran around the edge, using his speed to his advantage. Then, he turned into “Air Allen,” hurdling a Chiefs defender on his way to a first down.

While Allen is known as an excellent runner, NFL fans didn’t expect to see that. Everyone was in awe of the quarterback’s incredible athleticism.

Josh Allen literally out here 💩 on em pic.twitter.com/LaocCxDlLk — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 16, 2022

One individual on Twitter believes Allen’s performance vaulted him to the top of the quarterback rankings.

how josh allen vaulting into top afc quarterback standings pic.twitter.com/IYOWluKMQ2 — mike taddow (@MikeTaddow) October 16, 2022

Another Twitter user said he’s never seen a quarterback with a hurdle quite like what he saw tonight.

Watching Josh Allen hurdle over Justin Reid was the highlight of my week. Never seen a QB hurdle that high before. #Bills #BillsVsChiefs pic.twitter.com/VcebiGBXxx — Will Donahue (@realwilldonahue) October 16, 2022

As if Allen’s hurdle wasn’t enough, he was also responsible for the game-winning touchdown pass. He connected with Dawson Knox on a 14-yard pass for a go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute to play.

Buffalo hung on for a 24-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium.

Josh Allen Avenges 2021 Playoff Loss

Because of last year’s thrilling playoff contest, everyone looked forward to this weekend’s Bills-Chiefs matchup. It didn’t disappoint.

This time, Josh Allen led his team over Patrick Mahomes. He did so in impressive fashion, completing 27-of-40 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns. He also had 32 rushing yards in the win.

Mahomes had some big numbers, too, but had two costly turnovers. the former league MVP totaled 338 passing yards, 21 rushing yards and threw two touchdown passes with two interceptions.

Sunday’s game was almost as thrilling as last year’s playoff game. If you’re an NFL fan, you’re absolutely hoping these two teams meet again in the postseason. It’s become must-watch television.