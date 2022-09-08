Bills vs. Rams: NFL to Honor Queen Elizabeth II Before Thursday Night Kickoff

Ahead of the Week 1 opener between the Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams Thursday night, the NFL will hold a moment of silence to recognize the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch passed away Thursday at 96 years old after serving 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II passed just hours after being placed under medical supervision at her estate in Scotland due to doctors being concerned for her health. Prince Charles, her 73-year-old son, will take the throne and be known as King Charles III.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

NFL UK released a statement via Twitter on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

Everyone at NFL UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.



Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with The Royal Family.



We join all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/6Ht2662ThV — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 8, 2022

“Everyone at NFL UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with The Royal Family. We join all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”

Queen Elizabeth II Moment of Silence Precedes Halftime Performance

The pregame moment of silence will precede the halftime festivities in store. Ozzy Osbourne will perform while the two teams take to the locker room. It will be his first stateside performance since the 2019 American Music Awards.

Ready to rock for Thursday Night Football! 😈🤘 pic.twitter.com/Kla0f1t6Q2 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 2, 2022

The 73-year-old will be onstage after recently undergoing potentially “life-altering” surgery on his neck and back. The Godfather of Metal is sure to play the hits in front of 70,000 at SoFi Stadium as the millions watching around the country enjoy their first taste of NFL football this season.