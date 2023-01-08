Bills Return Opening Kickoff for Touchdown on First Time Taking Field Since Damar Hamlin Cardiac Arrest: VIDEO

On Saturday, the NFL‘s Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin took to social media in his first post following a terrifying on-field cardiac arrest last week. The post had fans thrilled, though the football player knows he still has a long road to recovery. Regardless, on Sunday, Hamlin’s team celebrated another major win, kicking off the game on a high note after returning the opening kickoff for a touchdown on their first time actually taking to the field since Damar Hamlin was transported out in an ambulance. Check out the incredible clip below.

The Bills return the opening kickoff for a TD 😳



Goosebumps.

pic.twitter.com/DD6mRaldO2

Fans hoping to see Damar Hamlin’s eventual return to the field shared their excitement in the comments. One fan wrote, “No place like sports.”

A second viewer added, “Sports is greater than ANYTHING Hollywood puts out. Can’t make it up. Unreal.”

Other fans, however, weren’t certain the touchdown was completely authentic. Many NFL fans believe the Bills’ early score over the New England Patriots was scripted.

“Respect but it was 100% scripted,” one fan argued. Their comment saw tons of backlash from other Buffalo Bills fans and Damar Hamlin supporters. However, they weren’t the only ones to share those sentiments.

A second fan more critically commented, “The amount of holding was laughable.”

Others, however, shared their own reasons why they believe the Bills’ touchdown Sunday afternoon was in fact authentic.

“The patriots are playing for a playoff spot,” a third viewer said. “That is not scripted bud.”

Despite authenticity claims about the touchdown following Damar Hamlin’s hospitalization, the Buffalo Bills clip garnered more than 600K views within the first half hour of posting. Regardless of what fans think, most football fans are just happy to see Damar Hamlin improving.

Damar Hamlin Shares Uplifting Post From Hospital Bed Ahead of Bills Game

Although Damar Hamlin shared a positive update following his cardiac arrest on the field at the Bills game last week, fans were even more thrilled to see another social media post from him on Sunday. Before the Bills kicked off Sunday’s game with a touchdown, Damar Hamlin shared another social media post to fans, this time from his hospital bed.

“GAMETIME!!!” the young football star wrote on Twitter. The photo, in which Hamlin tagged his team, sees the young athlete in bed at the hospital. In it, he wears a bright blue shirt that reads, “Love for Damar.” The Bills player is joined in the photo by two family members or friends.

Not long after the Bills made a run for 6 during the first few moments of Sunday’s game, Damar Hamlin tweeted, “OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!” a reaction many other Bills fans also shared online.

Not long after the Bills made a run for 6 during the first few moments of Sunday's game, Damar Hamlin tweeted, "OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!" a reaction many other Bills fans also shared online.