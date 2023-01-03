Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Administered CPR After Suffering Serious Injury on MNF, Ambulance on Field

Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered an injury severe enough that medical personnel needed to do CPR and place him on oxygen.

The NFL then suspended the game, temporarily, to allow the players for both teams to regroup in their locker rooms.

Medical personnel tended to Hamlin on the field for more than 15 minutes. The head coaches of both teams met after an ambulance took Hamlin to a local hospital. ESPN reported that Hamlin was on oxygen as he was placed inside the ambulance.

Bills players were emotional as doctors tended to their teammate. They gathered for a prayer circle. Hamlin actually got up from the tackle he made on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Then within several seconds, Hamlin dropped to the turf.

ESPN Monday Night Football announcer Joe Buck said that CPR was needed, twice.

Damar Hamlin is in his second year with Buffalo. He was a sixth-round pick of the 2021 draft. He starred for the Pitt Panthers.

According to FOX reporter Tricia Mackey, Damar Hamlin has reportedly been intubated. The report says he is currently in critical condition.