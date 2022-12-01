Bills vs Patriots Game: How to Watch, Stream

The Thursday Night Football matchups we’ve watched this season haven’t always been the best, but we might get a bit of a change this week. The Buffalo Bills travel to play the New England Patriots in what should be one of the more fun TNF contests of the year.

Buffalo travels to New England with an 8-3 record and hopes to retain its status as one of the top teams in the NFL. The Patriots sit at 6-5 on the season and looks to remain above .500. It should be a fun contest in Foxboro.

Here’s how you can check out Thursday Night Football this week:

Matchup: Buffalo Bills (8-3) vs. New England Patriots (6-5)

Gillette Stadium Kickoff: 7:15 PM CT

7:15 PM CT TV/Stream: Amazon Prime Video/Twitch

Amazon Prime Video/Twitch Spread: Bills -3.5

Thursday’s game is also a pivotal AFC East matchup. The Bills will remain at the top of the division with a win. The Patriots could find themselves bac in the mix with five games remaining if they pull off the upset.

Get ready, NFL fans, this should be a fun one.

Throwback Look for Bills-Patriots Game

One of the best throwback uniforms in the NFL returns on Thursday Night Football. The Patriots are breaking out the “Throwback Red” uniforms for their home game against the Bills this week.

In addition to the red jerseys, New England will sport the white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo. It’s one of the best old-school looks in the league and one fans can’t wait to see.

“Best unis in the game,” one fan said. Another remarked, “So much better than their current uniforms.” A third fan added, “Best throwbacks in the league by far.”

You can see the awesome uniform combination here.

So, not only should Thursday night’s game be incredibly entertaining, but it will also feature some of the best uniforms in the NFL.