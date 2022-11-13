Bills WR Stefon Diggs Hauls in Ridiculous One-Handed Catch, NFL Fans Lose It

The Minnesota Vikings (7-1) traveled to Orchard Park, NY to take on the Buffalo Bills (6-2) on Sunday. Near the end of the third quarter in the matchup, Stefon Diggs came down with an absolutely filthy one-handed catch from quarterback Josh Allen.

On the play, Allen rolls to his right to avoid pressure, directing receivers downfield. He then uncorks a ball that sails a little too high, but the play that his go-to target Stefon Diggs makes on the ball is spectacular.

Diggs leaps in the air, showing off his ridiculous vertical skills. Then, with one hand, he plucks the ball from the air and pulls it down effortlessly. He then spins away from a Vikings defender before falling to the turf.

The stadium’s reaction to the incredible grab is audible, and the FOX NFL broadcast announcers react appropriately: “Oh, what a catch!” announcer Joe Davis says.

You can watch Diggs’ incredible first down reception below.

STEFON DIGGS IS DIFFERENT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GP8r2Wc61D — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 13, 2022

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to react to the insane grab by the All-Pro wide receiver.

“That man has been in his bag respectfully,” one user wrote online.

Another Buffalo fan made sure to make a comparison between Stefon Diggs’ circus catch and Odell Beckham Jr.’s famous catch. He also used the opportunity to connect the catch to rumors that the free agent wide receiver may join the Bills this year in pursuit of a Super Bowl, reuniting with former Rams teammate Von Miller.

“@obj if this doesn’t show that we’re meant to be together i don’t know what will,” they said.

Fans React to Stefon Diggs’ Insane Catch

“Stefon Diggs made the catch of the year in the first half and Justin Jefferson made the catch of the decade in the second half,” one account wrote, referring to Diggs’ spectacular third quarter catch and Jefferson’s amazing fourth quarter grab.

Another account made sure to make comparisons between Diggs and Jefferson, who took over as the #1 receiver on the Vikings when Diggs was traded to the Bills.

“Justin Jefferson took Stefon Diggs’ job as the best Vikings WR, then took away Diggs’ claim to the best catch of the day, and is on the verge of taking away this W from the Bills,” one account wrote.

Stefon Diggs was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. He became a full-time starter for the Vikes during his rookie year despite his late-round draft status. Alongside receiver Adam Thielen, Diggs became part of a high-octane offensive attach. He earned league-wide recognition with his playoff reception dubbed the “Minneapolis Miracle” during the 2017–18 playoffs.

The following offseason, Diggs received a 5-year extension, playing two more seasons in Minnesota before being traded to Buffalo in 2020.

With the Bills, he became the fastest receiver to surpass 100 catches with his new team. He also broke Eric Moulds’ franchise record for receiving yards in a season. Diggs led all receivers in 2020 with 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards.