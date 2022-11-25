WATCH: Bills WR Stefon Diggs Makes Young Fan’s Day on Thanksgiving

Moments after the Buffalo Bills (8-3) defeated the Detroit Lions (4-7) on Thanksgiving, Stefon Diggs was going to town on a turkey leg.

But prior to the 28-25 victory, however, the Bills’ star receiver was making one young fan’s day — the kind of moment that will last a lifetime. The fan, sporting a Josh Allen jersey, held up a sign in the front row that read “All I Want For Christmas Is To Play Catch With Diggs.” A bold ask, yes, but one that paid off.

Diggs spotted the youngster and swiftly interrupted his pregame warmup to take part. Suddenly, the young fan was on Ford Field — checking off the biggest item on his bucket list.

Stefon Diggs gave this kid a Thanksgiving memory of a lifetime ❤️



Joy is the only emotion you can see on the young fan’s face, who can tell all his friends when school returns that not only did he catch a pass from Diggs, but he threw him a pretty sweet sideline pass as well.

Stefon Diggs Shows Out in Bills’ Victory

After a moment like that, you knew Diggs would be ready to go. And yet, it was a struggle for three quarters for Diggs, who had just three catches until the final two drives of the game. But that’s when your best players step up and Diggs certainly did.

The Bills trailed 22-19 with under nine minutes to go when Diggs found his connection with his quarterback. Allen connected with Diggs four times, ending it with a five-yard touchdown pass to give the Bills a 25-22 lead. After the Lions knotted it up at 25, the two combined for a 36-yard reception on the ensuing drive, which led to Tyler Bass’ walk-off 45-yard field goal.

“You don’t need to say much to Diggs. You can see it in his eyes,” right guard Ryan Bates said after the game of Diggs, via ESPN. “He gets in the huddle, he’s locked in, he’s ready to go. So, there’s not much you need to say to him. You look at him, ‘Hey, love you guys, let’s f—ing do it.’ But when he gets that look in his eye, you can’t tell him anything. He’s going out there, he’s going to do his thing.”