Billy Packer, Legendary College Basketball Broadcaster, Dead at 82

Billy Packer, the legendary college basketball broadcaster and long-time voice of the Final Four, has died. He was 82.

His son, Mark Packer, announced the heartbreaking news. He posted on social media:

“The Packer Family would like to share some sad news. Our amazing father, Billy, has passed. We take peace knowing that he’s in heaven with Barb. RIP, Billy.”

Billy Packer called every Final Four from 1975 through 2008. UCLA and its legendary coach John Wooden won Packer’s first Final Four broadcast. The Kansas Jayhawks won in 2008 for his final time courtside.

A Jayhawks fan posted video from Billy Packer’s final call of the Final Four to honor his memory. The caption: “RIP Billy Packer Every Kansas fan remembers this call from the 2008 semifinal vs North Carolina: “this game is over.”

For millions, he was college basketball. He also never was a cheerleader on his broadcasts, but an analyst and oftentimes, a critic.

Packer knew the game well. He starred for Wake Forest from 1960-62, earning All-ACC honors for two seasons. Packer helped the Demon Deacons to the Final Four in 1962.

He wanted to be a broadcaster. NBC hired him in 1974. Then when CBS acquired rights to broadcast the NCAA post-season tournament in 1981, Packer switched networks.

His fans remembered his days from the 1980s, when he called games with Dick Enberg and Al McGuire. “If you grew up in the 80s and love college basketball, this trio is a big reason why. RIP Billy Packer.”

Another fan called Packer the “soundtrack of my youth” as he posted video from an old Packer interview with Bobby Knight.