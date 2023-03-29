Bird Goes to the Bathroom on Johnny Manziel’s Head During Beach Day

With summer right around the corner, everyone’s more than ready to get out in the sun on a beach somewhere. However, that did not go well for college football’s resident party animal in Johnny Manziel.

While getting some sun in Miami with his girlfriend, Kenzie Werner, a bird decided to let the former Heisman winner know what he really thought about him. The best part is the bird’s aim had some insane accuracy as it nailed Manziel right in face.

Normally, when it comes to bird, the phrase is remembered as ‘having egg on your face’. Johnny Manziel’s version, though, was not so fortunate…

It was all fun considering Manziel can be heard laughing in Werner’s video of the incident. Still, not many people would find themselves smiling after some excrement to the head ruined their fun in the sun.

LSU Student Arrested for Stealing $1,500 Worth of Beer From Tiger Stadium

College students will resort to desperate measures when they’re out of beer. Down at LSU, a handful of “college-age males” raided Tiger Stadium in an effort to quench their thirst.

According to WBRZ, the LSU Police Department arrested 19-year-old Adam Tilotta for stealing approximately $1,500 worth of beer from Tiger Stadium over the weekend. He didn’t act alone, as police documents indicate that he was with a “group of college-age males.”

Multiple individuals were seen by LSU PD carrying cases of beer around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. When police approached, the group fled the scene and couldn’t be located.

That watchful eye in the sky — and not the one painted at midfield of Tiger Stadium — helped police identify the culprit. Per the report, security cameras captured the individuals loading cases of beer into a truck. LSU PD located the vehicle owned by Tilotta at a dorm.

When police searched his room, they found the missing cases of beer. Tilotta admitted to stealing the brews and he was arrested on one count of simple burglary.

Hey, we’ve all been there, haven’t we? When the night’s not over and you run out of beer, you’ll go to extreme measures to secure a few more brews while in college. But it’s probably best to avoid stealing it.