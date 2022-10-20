Black Hawk Down Veteran Mocks Tom Brady for Comparing NFL Season to Military Deployment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady recently likened the grind of the NFL season to military deployment.

Brady made the comments on the “Let’s Go!” podcast with Jim Gray Monday, which aren’t sitting well with U.S. veterans.

“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like, ‘man, here I go again,’” Brady said. “There’s only one way to do it. … The reality is you can really only be authentic to yourself, right? Whenever you may say, ‘Oh man, I want to, you know, make sure I spend a little more time doing this.’

“When it comes down to it, your competitiveness takes over and as much as you want to have this playful balance with the work balance, you’re going to end up doing exactly what you’ve always done, which is why you are who you are. You’re going to go, ‘how the [expletive] do I get it done?’ You know, ‘what do I got to do to get it done?’”

Brad Thomas, an Army veteran who fought in Black Hawk Down, mocked Brady on his Instagram story.

“Hey @tombrady — this statement is naive and offensive on many levels,” Thomas wrote. “You play a game, for entertainment, and seem to have lost your perspective.”

Brady, 45, made the comparison as much of his personal life has clouded his 23rd season in the NFL. Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, have reportedly hired divorce attorneys. He attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s wedding in New York City this past Friday. He then missed Tampa Bay’s brief walkthrough the next day.

Brady followed that up with perhaps his worst performance this season on the field. Brady finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards with one touchdown in the Buccaneers’ 20-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.