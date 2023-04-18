Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass Slams United Airlines After Wife Forced To Clean Up Kid’s Mess, Massive Debate Ensues

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass ripped United Airlines on Twitter Sunday after an incident involving his wife and their two kids on a flight.

Bass voiced his displeasure with the airline after a United Airlines flight attendant made his wife, Sydney Rae James — 22 weeks pregnant — get on the floor of the plane to pick up popcorn their youngest daughter had spilled.

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

“The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!” Bass tweeted.

Country artist Jesse James Decker, the sister of Sydney Rae James, added more details to the story. Decker claimed on Instagram the United Airlines flight attendant “humiliated” her sister.

“My sister @sydneyraebass just texted me from her flight on @united,” Decker wrote. “As you know, she is five months pregnant, high-risk, and also traveling alone with her two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled some popcorn in the aisle. And the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop.

“My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone else watched. Way to go, United.”

Social Media Reacts to Anthony Bass’ Tweet

Bass’ original tweet sparked a fiery debate on Twitter. Many disagreed that the United Airlines flight attendant was in the wrong.

“Sorry but u or your kid needs to pick it up, good learning lesson for the children to have them help and reward them at the end of the 1 minute, last thing I do is put online and complain,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another chimed in, saying that Bass and his wife are responsible for their child’s actions.

“Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made? As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them,” the Twitter user tweeted.

Bass offered a follow-up Monday.

“Thank you everyone for the support,” Bass tweeted. “United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally.”

Bass, 35, is in his 12th season in the big leagues and second with the Blue Jays. He’s pitched to a 7.11 ERA with five strikeouts and three walks in seven appearances in 2023. Bass is coming off a career-year in 2022, recording a 1.54 combined ERA with the Blue Jays and Miami Marlins.