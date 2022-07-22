Bo Jackson Generously Donated $170,000 to Pay For Uvalde School Shooting Victims’ Funerals

Bo Jackson is known for being one of the most dynamic athletes of all time. He famously dominated in both NFL and MLB simultaneously during the 1980’s and 90’s.

Nike highlighted all the different things he is great at in the famous “Bo Knows” Nike advertising campaign. Well – in addition to baseball, football, hunting and everything else – it turns out Bo also knows selflessness and generosity.

After the May 24 mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Jackson took it upon himself to reach out to Governor Greg Abbott. Three days later, Jackson privately flew down and presented a $170,000 check to help the families of the deceased pay for their loved ones’ funerals.

During a press conference later that day, Abbott announced that an “anonymous donation” was “quickly directed to cover funeral costs.”

Jackson has not kept it a secret with those close to him, but this was the first time it was publicly acknowledged that he was the one who made the donation.

“The true spirit of our nation is Americans lifting up one another in times of need and hardship,” Abbott said, via the Associated Press. “In a truly selfless act, Bo covered all funeral expenses for the victims’ families so they would have one less thing to worry about as they grieved.”

Bo Jackson Pitches in After Mass Shooting in Uvalde, Texas

As it did for mostly everyone, the Uvalde mass shooting affected Bo Jackson greatly. He does not tweet often, but he felt compelled to send out this message on May 24:

America…let’s please stop all the nonsense. Please pray for all victims. If you hear something, say something. We aren’t supposed to bury our children. I’m praying for all of the families around the country who have lost loved ones to senseless shootings. This cannot continue. — Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) May 25, 2022

The next day, he quote-tweeted the viral press conference by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr. He simply stated: “I stand with Steve Kerr.”

Jackson elaborated on his feelings about the situation in an interview with the Associated Press this week.

“It’s just not right for parents to bury their kids. It’s just not right,” Jackson said. “I know every family there probably works their butts off just to do what they do. The last thing they needed was to shell out thousands of dollars for something that never should have happened.”

He continued: “I don’t want to turn this into anything but what it is. [With the donation] I was just trying to put some sunshine in someone’s very dark cloud.”

In retirement, Jackson has mostly stayed out of the spotlight while enjoying outdoorsy activities like hunting and fishing. He resides in Birmingham, Alabama, yet has passed through Uvalde many times while on his way to his friend’s ranch on hunting trips.

“Uvalde is a town that sticks in your mind, just the name,” Jackson explained. “I don’t know a soul there, it just touched me.”