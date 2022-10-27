Bo Jackson Says the MLB Has a Brighter Future Than the NFL

Legendary athlete Bo Jackson isn’t swayed by the NFL’s reported $11 billion revenue in 2021 — he believes that MLB has a brighter future ahead.

The former football and baseball star recently sat down with Tony Anderson of Sports Seriously for a wide-ranging interview. Among the questions asked: which league has a brighter future between the NFL and MLB? Though the NFL continues to soar in popularity, Jackson feels that MLB has the upper hand going forward.

“Both of them have grown exponentially and and I would say baseball,” Jackson said. “Because of salaries. Because of the salaries, all the rights, yes, it has to be baseball.”

Jackson has a point, as all signed MLB contracts are fully guaranteed. In the past few years alone, we’ve seen multiple examples of high-end players receiving contracts with both term and salary. Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, for example, is in the middle of a 10-year, $360 million deal. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., meanwhile, recently inked a massive 14-year, $340 million extension.

Bo Jackson Speaks on Potential Vacancy at Alma Mater

Beyond the baseball talk, Jackson spoke at length about his alma mater, the Auburn Tigers. With it looking increasingly likely that Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin will be fired at season’s end, Jackson was asked who he thinks would be a good candidate for the job. It didn’t take long for Deion Sanders’ name to come up in the discussion.

The Jackson State head coach has guided the Tigers to a 7-0 record this season and is 20-5 since taking over in 2020. Sanders is rumored to be a candidate for several vacancies given his success at the HBCU.

“Deion could coach anywhere in the country — college or professional level— that he wants to,” Jackson said. “It’s just whether or not the organization is ready for Prime. You can look at what he’s done for Jackson State and the short amount of time he’s been there. He has the charisma. He has what it takes because Deion, like myself, we were coached old-school and that’s the way he’s coaching his players. You’re seeing the results.”