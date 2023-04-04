Basketball Hall of Fame coach Bob Knight was released from the hospital Monday night after being hospitalized with an illness this past weekend.

His son, Pat Knight, made the announcement via a statement on BobKnight.com.

“On behalf of the Knight Family, we thank you for your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read. “As many have heard, my dad was hospitalized over the weekend with an illness and has since been released from the hospital. We ask for your privacy as he is cared for and resting at home in good hands.

“Coach always taught us, and those that played for him, the importance of fighting through adversity and he and our family thank you for the tremendous amount of support you have shown and given during this time. We appreciate your continued thoughts and prayers.”

A letter had been sent out to former players Friday alerting them of Knight’s hospitalization. Dick Vitale of ESPN revealed that Knight is recovering from pneumonia.

“Just spoke with Bob Knight’s wife Karen and he is home from the hospital recovering from pneumonia,” Vitale wrote on Twitter. “Karen said he is in good spirits!”

Knight, 82, spent 43 years as a head coach in college basketball. 29 came at Indiana, where Knight became a legendary figure. He coached the Hoosiers to five Final Four appearances and three national championships (1976, 1981, 1987), winning 662 games in Bloomington.

Following his dismissal in 2000, Knight was named head coach at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders made four NCAA Tournament appearances under Knight, reaching the Sweet 16 in the 2004-05 season. His 902 wins ranks fifth all time.

College Basketball World Sends Prayers to Bob Knight

Former Indiana head coach Tom Crean took to Twitter to offer his prayers to Knight and his family.

“Even though this @MarchMadnessMBB game is on , I’m thinking and praying for @IndianaMBB legendary Coach Bob Knight,” Crean tweeted. “I’m thinking of all of his former players , coaches and friends but especially Karen, Tim and Pat Knight. Hopefully his health improves and he feels better.”

Ole Miss head coach Chris Beard recently detailed the impact Knight has had on his coaching career.

“I’ve been blessed, not only in my basketball career, but my life; just to be with some elite people. And it’s hard to mention anybody specifically because you leave others out,” Beard said.

“But certainly tonight, I wouldn’t be here without coach Knight. In my opinion, one of the greatest coaches and the best teachers in the history of college basketball. And I know there’s been a lot of others; certainly, coach Gundy, my first athletic director that I mentioned in public, out there tonight.”