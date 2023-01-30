Bobby Hull, NHL Legend, Dead at 84

Bobby Hull, aka the “Golden Jet” and one of the greatest players in hockey history, died early Monday. He was 84.

The NHL Alumni Association announced the death of this Chicago Blackhawk legend.

“Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and brought them to their feet,” the association said in a statement. The group also noted how much Hull liked interacting with fans.

The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84.



Bobby began his NHL career with the @NHLBlackhawks in 1957. He would go on to play 15 seasons with the team, one season with Winnipeg, and another with Hartford, amounting.. pic.twitter.com/pOIioAgwd4 — NHL Alumni (@NHLAlumni) January 30, 2023

“‘The Golden Jet’ was never in a rush to sign every autograph as an ambassador for the Blackhawks, one of his favourite accomplishments.”

Hull led the NHL in scoring for seven seasons. He twice earned MVP of the NHL, winning the honor in 1965 and 1966. He still is on the record books with the Blackhawks.

The earned his way into the NHL Hall of Fame in 1983. He played in the league for 17 years, with 15 of them starring for the Blackhawks. He also competed for seven seasons with the upstart WHA, which shuttered in the late 1970s.

Bobby Hull was so dominant that he became the first player in NHL history to surpass 50 goals in a season. He first flew past the benchmark in 1966. And he did it again in 1967 and 69. He pulled it off again when competing in the WHA. In that league, Hull slapped past 50 in four seasons.

Up until this time a year ago, Hull served as an ambassador for the Blackhawks.

He was also a 12-time All-Star.