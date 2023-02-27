Bomani Jones Delights in Jake Paul Loss After Heated Pre-Fight Interview

HBO “Game Theory” host Bomani Jones was pleased to see Tommy Fury’s split-decision victory over Jake Paul Saturday at Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia.

Jones hosted the YouTube sensation turned professional boxer on his show in the weeks leading up to the bout. During the interview, Jones asked Paul what would happen if he lost to Fury. Paul was impudent in his response, saying he didn’t even know who jones was.

Jones: After Tommy Fury, where do you go from there? What happens if you lose one of these fights?

Paul: I don’t plan on losing. I don’t train to lose. I feel like that’s probably your mindset. A lot of people try to project their mindsets…

Jones: Ain’t no projecting of a mindset. My question is, this is work because we’re all surprised that you keep winning these fights, right? But if somebody does beat you, how much interest stays in this when it stops being surprising?

Paul: They won’t. And I’m gonna be honest bro, I don’t know who the f— you are. My PR team set up this interview.

Jones: Dude, all I know about you is that people don’t like you.

Paul might’ve not planned on losing, however, he did, drawing a reaction from Jones on Twitter.

“How’d that fight turn out?” Jones asked.

Jake Paul Suffers 1st Slip-Up

The loss is Paul’s first of his young career. Though Fury out-landed Paul 88-49, the 26-year-old felt he was robbed of the victory. Paul, who has a rematch clause, indicated he would likely use it.

“I’ve already won in life,” Paul said after the fight, via ESPN. “I’ve won in every single way. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, amazing work ethic. I made it farther than I ever thought I would and beyond. This is a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin and come back.”