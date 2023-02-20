Bomani Jones Has a Big Problem With Karl Malone Being at NBA All-Star Weekend

With the NBA All-Star Game taking place in Salt Lake City, the league decided to invite one of the greatest Utah Jazz players ever to be celebrated at the game, Karl Malone. This was a decision that left many, like Bomani Jones, unhappy, though.

During an episode of Game Theory with Bomani Jones, he explained why he’s unhappy with the league honoring one of its most talented players ever.

To put it bluntly, Karl Malone had a child with a 12-year-old while he was a college student.

"I hated Karl Malone so much before I had a great reason, I only had good ones. Like just being a dirty player, elbowing people all the time." @bomani_jones on Karl Malone's involvement in NBA All-Star Weekend in Utah. #anyquestion pic.twitter.com/l8ZPvST6VI — Game Theory with Bomani Jones (@GameTheoryHBO) February 18, 2023

“I hated Karl Malone so much before I had a great reason, I only had good ones. Like just being a dirty player, elbowing people all the time,” Bomani Jones said. “And then, you know, we find out the whole thing. If you don’t know this, that when he was in college Karl Malone had a baby with a 12-year-old.”

At this point, you can hear audible gasps from the studio audience. They, for the most part, didn’t seem to know that fact. Something that Jones did notice.

“There’s never been any sort of reckoning for Malone because Malone lays low. Like he’s just out there in the country, riving his semi, doing whatever it is Karl Malone does out there.”

Cynically, Bomani Jones argues that if Malone wasn’t there, people would ask why. Then they’d find out and the NBA would rather nobody knew that this happened.

According to Rolling Stone, the family chose not to press charges because of his impending NBA career. The hope was that there would be a large amount of money from that, though Malone denied he was the father. A lawsuit was later settled out of court to pay the family an undisclosed sum and allow Malone to deny paternity.

Utah Senator Calls Out NBA Legends

NBA legends Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal now work as commentators for TNT, which meant they worked the All-Star Game this past weekend. They weren’t happy about it, though. Both the stars loudly complained that Salt Lake City is boring and that there was nothing to do there.

One person, Utah State Senator Nate Blouin wasn’t happy to hear this and took to Twitter in defense of Salt Lake City.

“Super disappointing take. Do better Shaq and Charles,” Blouin wrote. “Bet y’all were just cooped up in the all star VIP areas and didn’t even get into the city, and are just perpetuating a reputation we’re working hard to change.”