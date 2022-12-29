Booger McFarland Bashes Russell Wilson After Brutal Week for the Broncos QB

The tide has definitely turned against Russell Wilson and his tenure in Denver. Booger McFarland has joined in on the parade. After the disaster of a game this NFL Sunday against the LA Rams, is there any way that Wilson can win back the trust of his team, let alone the fans?

Of course, Shannon Sharpe made headlines when he went after Russell Wilson on “Undisputed.” He ranted and railed against Wilson and his place on the team. He referenced the feelings of past teammates from Seattle and claimed to know that the Broncos don’t have faith in him.

When you have your own office at the team facility and start to put yourself above your teammates – folks feel some type of way.

Private offices and parking spaces wow https://t.co/GVkPGLeq4g — Booger (@ESPNBooger) December 27, 2022

Booger followed that up with some more detailed thoughts on the matter.

“I truly hope Denver gets their organization figured out. There are 70 other dudes on the team besides Russell Wilson, no 1 [sic] player is worth the culture of your entire team, we are All 1 and if one doesn’t wanna be like the rest of us then the locker room doesn’t want you.

“I was in a locker room with Peyton he is an all time [sic] great. There is a way to be a part of a team even though everyone knows u are the star quarterback. Russell doing things wrong and why the organization allowed it? no idea. Hopefully they get this changed soon.”

Folks, it’s not going well for Russell Wilson, to say the least.

Russell Wilson Burns the Meal on Christmas

Of all of the bizarre moments in NFL history, the Broncos’ Christmas Day game this year is up there. If you didn’t watch the Nickelodeon broadcast of the game, you missed out. Russell Wilson threw two interceptions in the first quarter, and after the second he got roasted.

However, it wasn’t a TV announcer, it was Patrick Star from “Spongebob Squarepants.” You really just can’t do it justice without seeing it. The fictional character made a joke about “that’s not what he wanted to cook” and then it just took off. Even Shannon Sharpe came in and said that the quarterback had burnt Christmas dinner.

What a shame.

I’m not sure where you go from here if you’re the Broncos and Russell Wilson. But this might be rock bottom. There are two weeks of the season to go and we’ll see how much lower they can go, or if they will rebound to end on a high note of sorts.