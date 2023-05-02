Boston Bruins announcer compares team to the Hindenburg after brutal playoff collapse

This coming Saturday (May 6) marks the 86th anniversary of the Hindenburg disaster, where a German-made zeppelin regarded as a triumph of engineering was engulfed in flames and came crashing down out of the sky, killing many and severely wounding even more. According to one sports broadcaster, an event took place on April 30, 2023 that was similar in catastrophic magnitude and warranted a comparison.

This past Sunday, the Boston Bruins fell in Game 7 to the Florida Panthers to lose their first-round series in the NHL playoffs — a heartbreaking moment for the team and its fans. However, this was no ordinary playoff loss. The Bruins were historuc in the regular season, recording the best win win-loss mark and point total in NHL regular season history. They were the No. 1 overall seed and had the best regular season of all time…yet lost to a No. 8 seed in the very first round, blowing a 3-1 series lead and a 3-2 Game 7 lead to end their year.

A historic collapse from his team meant a historic comparison from Bruins’ play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards as the final plays unfolded. Just after Florida’s Carter Verhaeghe slotted the winning goal in the top right corner of the net, Edwards offered the following commentary:

“Verhaeghe…wins the series for Florida! And this joyride ends in a Hindenburg-like ending!”

Watch it for yourself:

We go live as Jack Edwards breaks down the end of the Bruins season: pic.twitter.com/mBT2K512eK — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) May 1, 2023

More on Bruins’ collapse

Perhaps there are some similarities between the collapses of the 2023 Bruins and the Hindenburg in 1937. After all, Boston was a modern feat of hockey brilliance, smashing every record while humming along like an absolute juggernaut, an impenetrable machine, in the regular season. Then, like that big old balloon, they crashed and burned in slow motion with the whole (sports) world’s eyes on them.

In the overtime, the home crowd had their jaws clenched and pom poms at their sides — there was no excitement in the air, just pure dread. Even the Boston players showed little energy or aggressiveness after the goal to end the third.

Alas, the Panthers just leaned on Boston and kept putting pressure on the worn-down Bruins, eventually finding their perfect strike. Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk slid and set a screen in front of the Bruins’ goalie, allowing Carter Verhaeghe a clean look at the top corner of the net from the right-side face-off dot…and he slotted the puck perfectly to complete likely the biggest series upset in NHL history.

Brutal stuff for Bruins fans.