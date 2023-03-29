Boston Bruins Honor Nashville School Shooting Victims During Home Game Against Predators

The Nashville Predators arrived in Boston with incredibly heavy hearts this week. The day before their game last night against the Bruins, another mass shooting took place as their community lost six lives, three being children, in a senseless act at The Covenant School. The private Christian school is just eight miles from Bridgestone Arena where the Preds play their home games.

With what took place, the Boston Bruins took the opportunity to stand in solidarity with their opponent on Tuesday night. Ahead of their matchup in TD Garden, they held a moment of silence for the victims alongside the Nashville Predators. They also flashed their names on the big screen above the ice.

Boston organizes a moment of silence before the national anthem to honor the victims of the Covenant School shooting. pic.twitter.com/fZszVHg8oh — Bally Sports: Preds (@PredsOnBally) March 28, 2023

“Yesterday, three young students and three faculty members at The Covenant School in Nashville tragically lost their lives in a senseless act of violence,” said the Bruin’s PA announcer. “In the wake of this unthinkable tragedy, the Boston Bruins stand alongside the Nashville Predators in solidarity against gun violence and in support of the Nashville community.”

During the matchup, both teams also wore decals to honor those involved in the tragedy.

The Nashville Predators went on to eventually win the game 2-1 against Boston. It was a huge win for their team against the best team in the NHL by several games.

Afterward, head coach John Hynes and captain Roman Josi both spoke in the locker room about what it meant to their city. They also added how they’re going to continue to honor the victims from The Covenant School.

“You made yourselves proud, you made the (Nashville Predators) proud,” Hynes said. “And you also made, in my opinion, the city of Nashville proud by coming in and beating the best team in the league. On the day after what happened.”

“It’s been a tough couple days in Nashville. A lot of people affected. The whole community, our team. So, tonight, we’re not going to give this to a player,” said Rosi of their postgame helmet award. “We’re going to put it on the table. And just be thinking of the families that were affected, first responders, and everyone else that was affected. This is for Nashville and we’ll continue to pray for everyone that was affected by this tragedy.”

Chris Mason of Bally Sports South added to those thoughts during the postgame broadcast. He continued to add perspective on what a big win it was for the franchise, especially in wake of what took place back home.

“I think there was a little extra from the guys tonight. It was an inspiring game the way that they played,” Mason said. “Nobody gave the Nashville Predators a hope to win this hockey game. And they just came in and they worked…Just the effort from every single person in that lineup was inspiring.”

Nothing is going to provide absolute solace to those impacted by this unthinkable act. Still, the Nashville Predators and, in turn, the Boston Bruins tried to do their part on the ice on Tuesday night.