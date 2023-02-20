WATCH: Jayson Tatum Sets NBA All-Star Points Record, WINS MVP

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum had a historic showing at the 2023 NBA All-Star game in Utah. Tatum helped lead Team Giannis to a 184-175 win over Team Lebron thanks to a dazzling performance from behind the arc.

Tatum ended the contest with 55 points, a new All-Star game record breaking Anthony Davis’ 52-point outing in 2017. He made 10 of his 18 three-point attempts, adding 10 rebounds and six assists to his stat line to take home the All-Star game MVP Award.

He had numerous dazzling plays on the night, including an alley-oop dunk that he threw to himself off of the glass in the first quarter. But when he broke Davis’ record, it was by way of the less exciting made free-throw shot attempt.

Jayson Tatum sets the NBA All-Star Game record with 53 points!



(He's gotten up to 55 now) 🏀⭐️🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yZut5NXFS4 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 20, 2023

This is Tatum’s fourth All-Star game appearance, but his first time earning the game’s MVP award. He also became the first player in NBA history to have a 50-point game in a regular-season game, a playoff game, and now an All-Star Game.

Tatum clearly had his eye on the All-Star game MVP trophy, but could have his eye on an NBA regular season MVP trophy this season as well. Tatum is in the midst of a season where he’s scoring at the highest clip of his career and doing it the most efficiently he ever has, averaging 30.6 points per game on 46.4% from the field before the All-Star break.

He led the Celtics all the way to the NBA Championship game just a season ago, and currently has Boston poised for another title run as they currently boast the league’s best record at 42-17.