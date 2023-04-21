Boston Marathon Runner Poops on Homeowner’s Lawn, Gets Caught

The Boston Marathon is one the largest and most prestigious marathons in the country. Every year thousands of runners compete in the race. However, this year, one runner had a problem halfway through the race.

It’s a problem every runner has faced at one point or another. You get the blood flowing and work up a bit of sweat, and then you need to use the bathroom.

So, this one runner decided to stop and take a quick bathroom break on someone’s yard. The problem is that this homeowner had a camera up and caught the Boston Marathon runner in the act.

Boston marathon runner pooped in someone's yard today

You have to feel bad for the runner. They didn’t wake up and say, “I’m going to use the bathroom on someone’s lawn.” They said, “I’m gonna run the Boston Marathon, maybe I’ll get a personal best.” The runner even gets caught in the act before deciding to merge back into the race.

It’s also a pretty awful surprise for the homeowner, both when they found the runner’s mid-act and when they realized that they caught it on camera.

So, is there a lesson here about the Boston Marathon needing more portable toilets? Well, not according to the homeowner.

In a now-deleted post on Reddit, the homeowner claimed that there were plenty available and there was no reason the runner needed to go on the lawn. However, as Dr. Ian Malcolm explained to us, “When you got to go, you got to go.”

