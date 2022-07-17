Boston Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale Exits Game with Ugly-Looking Injury After Hard-Hit Baseball Ricochets Off Throwing Hand

Chris Sale’s return to the big leagues might be short lived. The Boston Red Sox pitcher suffered an ugly-looking injury to the pinky finger on his throwing hand during Sunday’s game against the New York Yankees, forcing him to leave.

Sale left Sunday’s game after taking a hard-hit baseball off the hand in the first inning against the Yankees. The appearance was just his second start of the year, missing the first three months of the MLB season due to a fractured rib.

According to ESPN, Aaron Hicks hit a 106.6 mph line drive that ricocheted off Sale’s hand. The hard hit left the veteran pitcher with a mangled pinky finger.

Chris Sale can’t catch a break. C’mon, man. pic.twitter.com/48it7Yc4Ho — Jordan Moore (@iJordanMoore) July 17, 2022

Ouch.

Sale left Sunday’s contest after throwing 24 pitches. He allowed three runs on two hits and faced six batters while on the mound against the Yankees. There has been no update on the specifics of the injury.

This could be another major setback for Sale, who has endured some tough luck throughout his career.

A Frustrating Year for Chris Sale

The 2022 baseball season has already been a frustrating one for Chris Sale. He’s pitched fewer than six innings this season and has suffered from two injuries already.

Some of Sale’s frustration got the best of him earlier this month. While suiting up for the Worcester Red Sox during his minor league rehab, he was pulled after 3.2 innings.

Sale only allowed one run in that outing but surrendered five walks. After exiting the contest, he trashed the clubhouse in a video that went viral on social media:

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

Sale’s outing against the Yankees was just the second start in the major league this year. In his previous outing, he pitched five shutout innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.

There’s no doubt that Sunday’s injury is the latest disappointment in what has been a frustrating year for the pitcher.