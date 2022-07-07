WATCH: Boston Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale Gets Pulled from Triple-A Rehab Start, Trashes Clubhouse In Anger

Chris Sale is bursting at the seams to get out of his Minor League rehab stint and back into the Boston Red Sox’ starting rotation. The lefty made his fourth appearance while working his way back from a stress fracture in his right ribcage. He only let in one run in 3.2 innings while striking out five, but he also allowed five walks.

Sale was very upset with his performance, as shown in this video captured by a fan at the Worcester Red Sox game on Wednesday night:

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

Yikes. It was not a great evening to be an inanimate object in that Worcester clubhouse.

In four appearances throughout the minors over the past three weeks, Sale has pitched 11.1 innings and struck out 19. Before Wednesday’s meltdown, he had only walked two batters in 7.2 frames, which is probably why he was not happy with his showing.

Boston manager Alex Cora said earlier this week that if Sale’s rehab start went well, the team would consider activating him as soon as Monday. Although 42 of them went for balls, the lefty did throw 72 pitches in Worcester. In his previous appearance for the Portland Sea Dogs, Sale threw 52 total pitches.

Update: Chris Sale could return to #RedSox rotation as early as next week. Alex Cora told @MLBNetworkRadio that team officials will see how he’s feeling on Thursday after tomorrow’s injury rehab start. If all checks out, Sale’s subsequent game could be at @MLB level. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 5, 2022

If the Red Sox seem satisfied with his control – on and off the mound – Sale is most likely ready to come up and make his 2022 MLB debut soon.

Oft-Injured Pitcher Close to Returning

The last two-plus years have been tough for Chris Sale, considering he missed the entire 2020 campaign as well as most of the 2021 season. He is very close to returning to the fold in 2022, which will give Boston a big boost.

The Red Sox currently stand with a 45-37 record, tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for second place in the AL East. The New York Yankees lead the division – and the entire league – with a 59-23 mark.

On the other side of New York, the Mets just got one of their aces, Max Scherzer, back from injury while another, Jacob deGrom, is likely right behind him. Leading into the All-Star break, MLB action is really starting to heat up.