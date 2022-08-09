Boston Red Sox Pitcher Chris Sale’s Miserable Season Ends After Bicycle Accident

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale has had a rough go of it this season, and his campaign is mercifully coming to a close. In the process of rehabbing his latest injury, Sale had a bicycle accident in which he broke his wrist. On Monday, he had season-ending surgery.

Chris Sale Undergoes Successful Surgery: pic.twitter.com/FeIDLh6ue2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2022

The last two-plus years have been tough for Sale, considering he missed the entire 2020 campaign as well as most of the 2021 season. He missed the first three months of 2022 with a stress fracture in his right ribcage. The lefty did return to make two appearances in July for the Red Sox. But in his second start, he was hit in the pitching hand by a comebacker, which broke his pinky finger.

Fast-forward to this past weekend, when Chris Sale finished a throwing session at Boston College and went back home. While riding his bicycle afterward to go pick up lunch, he hit something on the road and flew off the handlebars. He landed on his right wrist and broke it, leading to Monday’s season-ending surgery.

The Red Sox as a team have been in a nose dive for the past month-and-a-half. After sweeping the Cleveland Guardians on June 26 to improve to 42-31, Boston has gone 12-25 to fall to 54-56 overall. That included a 28-5 beatdown at the hands of the Toronto Blue Jays the first game after the All-Star break.

Chris Sale’s Latest Injury Adds Another Weird Chapter to Campaign

The 33-year-old made headlines earlier this season after going berserk in a rehab start. Chris Sale trashed the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox clubhouse following a 3.2-inning outing in which he struck out five, but also allowed five walks.

Sale was very upset with his performance, as shown in this video captured by a fan at the game:

VIDEO: #RedSox pitcher Chris Sale upset after giving up a bases loaded walk & being taken out after 3 & 2/3 innings in a rehab start for the @WooSox (📸: @bri4homes) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/1j1ga5kJaT — Alysha Palumbo NBC10 Boston (@AlyshaNBCBoston) July 7, 2022

Prior to the 2019 season, Sale signed a five-year, $145 million contract with Boston. He followed with the worst season of his career in 2019, posting a 4.40 ERA with a 6-11 record across 25 starts. Since then, he missed the entire 2020 season and has 11 total starts in the 2021 and 2022 campaigns combined.

Sale theoretically has the option to opt-out of the remaining three years of his deal. But if he is in his right mind, there is no way he should.