Boston Red Sox Pitcher Josh Winckowski Labels Wrigley Field ‘Stock Standard’ After Loss

After accruing the loss for Boston on Saturday, Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski had some choice words about Chicago’s ballpark. Calling the historic Wrigley Field “a little underwhelming”, the pitcher compared The Friendly Confines to Boston’s Fenway Park. The starter says, “Fenway kind of has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest.”

Josh Winckowski on Wrigley Field:



“A little underwhelming. Fenway has a presence to it. I really didn’t get that here, to be honest. I said to my mom last night, this place is very stock standard.” — Chris Cotillo (@ChrisCotillo) July 3, 2022

Much to the chagrin of Cubs fans, Winckowksi finished his comments, saying, “It kind of just felt like another ballpark.” While the 24-year-old ignited the flame burning throughout Cubs Twitter the last few hours, the comments came at an inopportune moment for the right-hander. Winckowski suffered the loss on Saturday, allowing one earned run in six innings of work.

And while the Cubs remain 15 games under .500 – and Boston sits nine games above the mark – the result paved way for fans to poke fun at the controversial description.

The Chicago Cubs’ official Twitter account responded to the comments with a photo of the crowd celebrating during the team’s victory over Winckowski:

MLB.com’s Cubs correspondent Jordan Bastian jokingly shared another picture of the empty ballpark on his way out:

Signing off from the “stock, standard” national landmark. pic.twitter.com/aYlNaDquaL — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) July 3, 2022

The Athletic’s Sahadev Sharma joined in on the fun this morning:

Just another stock standard sunny Sunday here at Wrigley Field pic.twitter.com/fmJTVCnihL — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) July 3, 2022

But the popular clothing brand “Obvious Shirts” won the contest for best response to Winckowski’s criticism. Ouch.

Without a doubt, we should welcome opinions on baseball’s second oldest park. However, following the loss, Winckowski’s read more like the words out of spite. Furthermore, the comments – which applied until a $500 million renovation project – don’t make much sense anymore.

In particular, a full crowd brought an atmosphere to the series missing from the stadium since last season. Nevertheless, fans took the comments in stride, poking fun on Twitter, but not taking much stock in the derogatory comments toward beautiful and historic Wrigley Field.